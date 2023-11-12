In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

While the area under paddy cultivation in Jalandhar is 4.25 lakh acres, there is availability of only 125 balers in the district. Many villages have been forced to burn paddy stubble as they failed to get balers in time to manage straw despite assurance from officials. Additionally, farmers said they were getting no subsidy for the stubble bales picked from their respective villages, rather balers were charging money from them.

While an estimated 46,600 farmers sowed paddy in Jalandhar across 4.25 lakh acres, with 125 balers, less than merely one-third of this land can be covered. One baler machine covers an estimated 700 to 800 acres. With 125 balers, merely 1 lakh acres of land can be covered.

Shortage of equipment We have only 125 balers in Jalandhar, which can manage only one-third of the district's stubble. Over 100 applications for balers had been received from farmers this year, but only 49 could be provided due to the shortage. —Jaswant Singh, Jalandhar CAO Need bigger machines I have arranged five balers. Due to unavailability of balers, many farmers are forced to burn stubble. With our machines, we can cover 10 to 12 villages. To manage stubble effectively, we need bigger machines, which can do work of five small balers. —Makkhan Singh, Chief, Jalandhar balers' association

Ranjit Singh, a farmer in Aliwal village, said: “I have about 28 acres under paddy cultivation. Three weeks ago, our sarpanch was told by a senior official to ask farmers to wait for 15-20 days for baler machines. However, we haven’t got any machines yet. Farmers waiting to sow potato crop in the belt were forced to burn stubble. I somehow assimilated paddy residue on 15 to 20 acres. Small farmers cannot afford big machines. Unless they are provided machines, there is no way to manage stubble, except burning it.”

Makkhan Singh, president, Balers’ Association, Jalandhar, said: “I myself arranged five balers. One can cover only one village (1,000 acres). Due to unavailability of balers, many farmers are forced to burn stubble. With our machines, we can cover 10 villages. To manage stubble, we need bigger machines. The big balers can do the work of five small ones.”

Also, in the absence of any subsidy, farmers have to pay balers who tie stubble bundles in their fields. Makkhan Singh said, “We do not charge money for our machines across villages in 10 to 12 km of our vicinity. But balers who have to provide services across 12 km have to charge for transportation. They charge between Rs 500 to 1000 depending on the distance.”

Chief Agricultural Officer Jaswant Singh said: “We have 125 balers in Jalandhar. Since balers are imported there is lack of availability of these machines. Over 100 applications for balers had been received from farmers this year, but only 49 could be provided due to the shortage.”