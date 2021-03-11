In Jalandhar, wheat purchase by private players is just 1%

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar May 4

While farmers and officials anticipate a dramatic hike in the prices of wheat in the coming days, not even 1 per cent of the yield in the district has been sold to private players.

Against a target of 5.90 LMT of wheat procurement in the district this year, 4.65 LMT has been procured to date. Of this, just 3,800 MT has been procured privately.

District Mandi Officer Mukesh Kaley said: “Though procurement in the district has gone on smoothly, very little has been procured by private parties. Due to the government norms, there hasn’t been much hoarding of wheat.” Gurpreet Singh Atwal, a Chaharke village farmer, said: “Some private players are procuring wheat for Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,400. About 200 quintals from our village alone was sold to such buyers. Given the prices at which they are currently buying we can estimate a substantial increase in the prices of wheat.”