In latest video, Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra alleges MLAs' lack of support, Delhi proxy rule

Nearly 10 days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed a new in-charge for the Sanaur constituency, MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra released a video accusing fellow MLAs and farmer unions of not standing with him during his time of crisis.

Pathanmajra, who has been absconding since being booked in a rape case, released a six-minute video alleging that social activists, fellow MLAs, and farmer unions have failed to support him.

He revealed that his wife is unwell and undergoing medical treatment, while his daughter and son remain in hiding, fearing police implication.

Pathanmajra warned that if anything happens to his wife, who has undergone five surgeries and suffers from a medical condition, the Punjab Government will be held responsible.

In the video, he claims he is paying the price for being a vocal critic of Delhi leaders' interference in Punjab affairs and for holding Krishan Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, accountable for the floods in Punjab.

"I am a simple, sentimental Jatt. I thought that by speaking the truth, people would stand by me. But I was wrong. I would suggest to my colleagues: if people call you a flock of sheep, so be it,” said Pathanmajra.

Earlier, Pathanmajra had released a 25-second audio message checking on the well-being of Sanaur residents, urging supporters not to lose hope and assuring them of his return. “Those who take a stand are honoured in life… Baba Budha Keru Kirpa,” he said, adding that those appointed in his place would be “pushed away.”

Pathanmajra has been absconding since early September, after being named an accused in the rape case. In his absence, AAP appointed Ranjodh Hadana as the new constituency in-charge, marking a clear break from the MLA.

Pathanmajra, reportedly the “fuffad” (uncle-in-law) of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Mann, evaded arrest when police raided a relative’s house in Haryana.

He later alleged in a video that police were ordered to kill him in a staged encounter, accusing AAP’s Delhi leadership of controlling Punjab through proxies.

Meanwhile, the government has moved to reclaim Pathanmajra’s official accommodation at House No. 9-C in Bhupindra Nagar. On September 2, an eviction notice was served to his wife, Simranjit Kaur, accusing the MLA of misusing the property for political purposes. She has challenged the notice in a local court, where hearings are ongoing.