DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / In latest video, Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra alleges MLAs' lack of support, Delhi proxy rule

In latest video, Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra alleges MLAs' lack of support, Delhi proxy rule

The rape-accused MLA from Sanaur, who has been absconding, released a six-minute video alleging that social activists, fellow MLAs, and farmer unions have failed to support him

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:36 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. Video grab
Advertisement

Nearly 10 days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed a new in-charge for the Sanaur constituency, MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra released a video accusing fellow MLAs and farmer unions of not standing with him during his time of crisis.

Advertisement

Pathanmajra, who has been absconding since being booked in a rape case, released a six-minute video alleging that social activists, fellow MLAs, and farmer unions have failed to support him.

He revealed that his wife is unwell and undergoing medical treatment, while his daughter and son remain in hiding, fearing police implication.

Advertisement

Pathanmajra warned that if anything happens to his wife, who has undergone five surgeries and suffers from a medical condition, the Punjab Government will be held responsible.

In the video, he claims he is paying the price for being a vocal critic of Delhi leaders' interference in Punjab affairs and for holding Krishan Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, accountable for the floods in Punjab.

Advertisement

"I am a simple, sentimental Jatt. I thought that by speaking the truth, people would stand by me. But I was wrong. I would suggest to my colleagues: if people call you a flock of sheep, so be it,” said Pathanmajra.

Earlier, Pathanmajra had released a 25-second audio message checking on the well-being of Sanaur residents, urging supporters not to lose hope and assuring them of his return. “Those who take a stand are honoured in life… Baba Budha Keru Kirpa,” he said, adding that those appointed in his place would be “pushed away.”

Pathanmajra has been absconding since early September, after being named an accused in the rape case. In his absence, AAP appointed Ranjodh Hadana as the new constituency in-charge, marking a clear break from the MLA.

Pathanmajra, reportedly the “fuffad” (uncle-in-law) of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Mann, evaded arrest when police raided a relative’s house in Haryana.

He later alleged in a video that police were ordered to kill him in a staged encounter, accusing AAP’s Delhi leadership of controlling Punjab through proxies.

Meanwhile, the government has moved to reclaim Pathanmajra’s official accommodation at House No. 9-C in Bhupindra Nagar. On September 2, an eviction notice was served to his wife, Simranjit Kaur, accusing the MLA of misusing the property for political purposes. She has challenged the notice in a local court, where hearings are ongoing.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts