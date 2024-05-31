In Ludhiana, Yogi highlights NDA govt’s achievements

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 30

Attacking Congress, UP CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that the party forgot about everything when it was in power. During his rally in support of BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu today at PUDA ground here, he said that it was the BJP government that took an initiative to open the Kartarpur Corridor. “Veer Bal Diwas is another effort by the Modi government to pay rich tributes to four Sahibzade,” he said.

As soon as the cavalcade of Yogi Adityanath reached the venue on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, thousands of people start raising the slogans “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bulldozer Baba Ki Jai”. Yogi reached the stage and started his address with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Vande Matram”, “Jo bole so Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”.

He appealed to people to vote for young Bittu. He claimed that even when Bittu was in the Opposition as an MP, he took keen interest in “Ram Mandir” at Ayodhya.

He said one voice was echoing in the country, “Phir Ek baar Modi Sarkar”, “Abki baar 400 paar”. “Whenever the issue of 400 plus is discussed, the Congress and AAP feel helpless as they are not even contesting on 400 seats. They are not able to understand how is this possible? But the results will clear their doubts”.

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Gurus, Yogi said even in UP, rich tributes were paid to the Gurus and paths were held at the Chief Minister’s residence to observe Veer Bal Diwas.

