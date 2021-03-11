In Mansa, Warring leads Tiranga Yatra

Tribune News Service

Mansa/Bathinda, August 13

Congress workers today participated in the Tiranga Yatra led by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Mansa and Talwandi Sabo.

Cleanliness drive Abohar: As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, members of the Apna Abohar Apni Abha team on Sunday distributed Tricolours among hundreds of people after a cleanliness drive at a park here. MLA Sandeep Jakhar and Mayor Vimal Thatai also distributed saplings to 100 residents. OC

Warring told the media he was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and the support of the party workers across the state. He said this was the last leg of the Tiranga Yatra named, “Har Dil Mein Tiranga”, which will conclude tomorrow.

“It is natural for the Congress workers to identify with the Tiranga,” he said, claiming that the Congress and its workers and leaders had lived and died by the Tiranga. He said it was a good thing that people had been showing a lot of excitement and keenly getting involved in hoisting the Tricolour in their homes, workplaces and even on their vehicles. Warring said the Tiranga Yatras were being taken out by the Congress all over India to mark the 75 years of Independence.