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Home / Punjab / In Payal, Ravana’s worshipped as ‘protector’

In Payal, Ravana’s worshipped as ‘protector’

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:31 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Devotees worship Ravana in Payal on Tuesday.
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While Dasehra celebrations across the country culminate in the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkarana, a small town in Punjab’s Payal area follows a strikingly different tradition. Here, Ravana is not consigned to flames but worshipped as a protector, particularly by women and young girls who believe the 10-headed king can shield them from evil and offer them a sense of security.

On Dasehra, devotees gather before a towering idol of Ravana, offering prayers, sweets and other eatables. Some bow their heads in reverence, while others seek blessings for protection and peace. For many women, the ritual is not merely an age-old custom but an expression of faith that has endured across generations.

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According to Rupinder Singh, a resident, a traditional healer named Achhru Ram Dubey, associated with the Royal Quila, once left his home to live in the jungles. A saint later advised him to return to his native place and organise Ram Leela celebrations.

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Dubey followed the advice and began holding Ram Leela in the area. According to the legend, he was blessed with children on Dasehra, following which his family began worshipping Ravana.

For Rekha, a devotee who has been visiting the idol for more than 18 years, Ravana represents the figure of a protective brother. Young girls who visit the idol similarly believe that praying to Ravana helps ease their anxieties. They say their worries seem to fade after offering prayers.

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Vegetable vendor Sukhwinder said another story attributes the installation of the idol to a resident who dreamt of building a statue of Ravana. He eventually constructed it, and people began worshipping it thereafter.

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