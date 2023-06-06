In PCC chief's hometown, nine councillors quit Cong

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 5

Nine of the 17 Congress councillors resigned from the party today, saying that they were annoyed with the style of functioning of Krishan Kumar Shammi Tehria, president of the Municipal Council, Muktsar.

Muktsar is the hometown of Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Those resigned included former MC president Gurinderjit Singh Bawa Koki and former MC vice-president Yadwinder Singh Yadu. Three are women councillors.

Koki said, “The sitting MC chief is not doing the work for the welfare of the public. He is unable to pass the Budget of the House. It is surprising that I had proposed his name for the top post and he is not even listening to me. It’s not just me but eight other councillors, who were being ignored.”

Similarly, Yadu said, “The MC president has proved a failure. We had met Warring twice in the past, but nothing fruitful came out of the meetings.”

There are 31 councillors in Muktsar of which, 17 won on Congress ticket, 10 belong to SAD, two AAP and one BJP. One councillor is Independent.

Speaking on the phone, Tehria said, “I have just come from a House meeting. I don’t want to comment.”