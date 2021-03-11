In Peshawar, locals protest killing of 2 Sikhs

PTI

Peshawar, May 16

The brutal killing of two Sikh traders by the Islamic State terrorists has saddened the people of northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and sparked protests by the community members as well as locals who demanded protection for minorities in the country.

Two Sikh businessmen, Kuljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, were shot dead by the Islamic State terrorists in Peshawar on Sunday, the latest targeted attack against the minority community in Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The victims were in the business of spices and had shops in Sarband, about 17 km from Peshawar. The Islamic State’s Khorasan unit (ISKP) claimed that it carried out the attack.

On Monday, Sikh community members were joined by local people who held a protest outside the Assembly building and blocked main GT Road in the city.

Police have registered a case of target killings and terrorism. Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan held a meeting with the representatives of the Sikh community and assured them full protection. The city police chief said the killers fled towards the Bara area where police operation is underway against the terrorists.

The incident is also trending on social media in Peshawar. A local resident, Iqbal Khan, wrote on Twitter that “the killings of two Sikh traders have bowed our heads in shame”. Some people demanded immediate and quick justice for the affected families.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood. Most are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies. This is the second big attack on Sikhs in the last eight months.