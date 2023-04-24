In photos, breach in micro-hydel canal of Ropar thermal plant; crops damaged

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 24

Standing wheat crop in fields of nearby Ranjitpura village was damaged when a micro-hydel canal of Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant passing through the area breached here on Monday.

Ropar deputy commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav and thermal plant chief engineer reached the spot and ordered to stop water flow in the canal.

The local residents claimed that wheat crop in more than 100 acres of land was damaged due to flooding.

According to the farmers, a small breach in canal was noticed by them around 8 am and they informed the officials at thermal plant as well as district administration, but nothing was done to control the further damage and within one hour the canal bank was completely washed away.

The canal water also entered several houses in the village.

Chief Engineer Manjit Singh said that the thermal plant staff regularly monitor the canal and there was no damage to it till early morning. Around 8 am, there was a sudden breach in the canal leading to flooding of village land, he said.

Deputy commissioner Yadav said due to harvesting season there was not much damage to crops as wheat in majority of fields has already been harvested. The revenue department has been ordered to assess the damage to crops, she added.