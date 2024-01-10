In poll mode, BJP gives bike, Rs 15K to party organisers

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 9

With giving a bike and Rs 15,000 as fuel allowance every month to one organiser in each Assembly constituency, the BJP has started pushing its grassroot workers to the poll mode for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

According to sources, apart from providing resources to the workers at the grassroot level, party general secretary has asked all vistaraks (organisers) to regularly meet the defeated candidates at every level from panchayat to urban local bodies, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Besides a bike, the party is also considering of giving a car to organiser of each of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Apart from that, the party has again activated its three centres, which were established in Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Amritsar which consistently call organisers and local leaders and ask them for updates about their activities and people they have met during the day in the field.

BJP organisers have been asked to upload photos of each activity on SARL app, which is a productivity application for organisation that allows a user to perform multiple functions.

According to the description given online, in the upcoming versions, the app will enable conversation between people of the organisation. It will allow organisers to make their own network, collect and organise data and create and assign tasks to the team.

The party with the help of the RSS has also been schooling the grassroot leaders on their conduct with masses. Sources revealed that the local leaders had been asked to focus on micro level before the Lok Sabha elections. Last month a two-day training camp was conducted for the organisers in Jalandhar by the state RSS incharge. Earlier, party general secretary (Organisation) used to play this role.

The BJP’s Punjab unit today organised a media workshop to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Apart from BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, general secretary (Organisation), Punjab, Manthri Srinivasulu and BJP national spokesperson RP Singh addressed the workshop.

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar said the call centres were actively working and local workers were being given fuel allowance. However, he expressed ignorance about bikes being given to organisers.

