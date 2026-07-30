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Home / Punjab / In pre-emptive move, KVK begins village camps to educate farmers against paddy stubble burning

In pre-emptive move, KVK begins village camps to educate farmers against paddy stubble burning

Farmers urged not to burn paddy stubble, as the practice adversely affects soil fertility, the environment and human health

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:33 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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An awareness camp held at Faridkot's Dal Singh Wala village on Thursday. Tribune photo
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In a pre-emptive move to educate farmers about the disadvantages of paddy stubble burning well ahead of the harvest season, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Faridkot, has started organising awareness camps in villages right at the start of paddy crop plantation, so that farmers can plan for scientific stubble management from the outset rather than resort to burning later in the season.

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As part of this initiative, the KVK, which functions under Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on Thursday organised an awareness camp at village Dal Singh Wala. Many farmers participated and were given information on various aspects of agriculture.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Rakesh Kumar appealed to farmers not to burn paddy stubble, saying the practice adversely affects soil fertility, the environment and human health. He urged them to adopt scientific methods of stubble management and supplement their income by taking up allied agricultural activities.

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Dr Fatehjit Singh, from the Farm Advisory Service Centre, Faridkot, gave detailed information on the balanced and judicious use of fertilisers in the paddy crop, besides effective weed control measures.

Dr Simranjit Kaur, Assistant Professor (Entomology), educated the farmers on the identification, prevention and integrated management of insects and diseases affecting kharif crops.

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Dr Prabhjit Kaur, Assistant Professor (Crop Science), provided detailed information on the problem of late blight in the paddy crop, its causes and the scientific measures needed to prevent it.

At the end of the camp, officials of the centre thanked the farmers for their large-scale participation and appealed to them to adopt techniques recommended by the university to make agriculture more profitable and environment-friendly.

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