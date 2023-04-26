In Punjab CM’s constituency, potholes dot new road

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 25

Potholes dot the newly constructed Rangia-Kumbharwal road in Dhuri. The stretch was constructed at the cost of Rs 70 lakh in September 2022. Since it’s CM’s constituency, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal along with other senior officials inspected the road on Tuesday and ordered an inquiry.

“Contractors are still working like they used to do earlier. They are using poor quality material. The road was constructed some months ago, but it has developed cracks and potholes at some places. The contractor and officers concerned will face action,” said Dr Anwar Bhasaur, senior AAP leader from Dhuri.

After seeing the potholes on the road, area residents approached the Dhuri office of CM Bhagwant Mann and demanded quick action. Acting swiftly, AAP leaders contacted the Sangrur DC and other officials.

Some senior officials of the Panchayat Department said the department got the road after allotting a tender to a private contractor.

“The total budget for the 3-km road was Rs 70 lakh. In the first 1.5-km stretch, there is no problem while in the remaining portion, there are some potholes. We will get the road repaired,” said Ranjit Shergill, Executive Engineer of the Panchayat Department.

However, residents have demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter to prevent the use of poor quality material in other road projects in future.

“It seems that poor quality material was used for the road as it has developed potholes within a few months of construction. The contractor will repair the road, and if during sampling, we find anything wrong, we will take legal action against him,” said DC Jorwal.