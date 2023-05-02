In Sangrur, ban on waste burning goes up in smoke

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 1

Amid claims by the municipal council (MC) authorities that the entire waste was being managed as per norms, the burning of waste in violation of the rules in the main market near the police station here has raised serious questions.

Residents have demanded a strict action in this connection, while the MC authorities maintain that the action will be taken only after conducting an inquiry.

“The burning of waste is taking place despite a ban as the authorities have failed to take effective steps. Earlier, some saplings were damaged when someone burnt waste near the local post office. Now, the burning of waste in the open at the Kila market has exposed the failure of the authorities,” said local resident Roshan Garg.

The city police station and courts are hardly 100 m away from the Kila market.

Residents said smoke emanating after the burning of waste could create serious health problems. and demanded action against them.

MC’s Executive Officer Balkishan said he had not received any complaint in that connection, but he would look into the matter. “I will visit the area where the waste was burnt. We will take quick action against those responsible,” he said.