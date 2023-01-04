In Sangrur, long wait for vehicle fitness papers

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, January 3
Residents are compelled to return disappointed without being issued fitness certificates for their vehicles. Eight secretaries have been transferred out of the Sangrur Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in the past six months.
“To get a fitness certificate for my truck, I have been here for the last 48 hours. Last week also I stayed here for two days, but did not get the certificate. Despite paying all mandatory fee, we are facing such serious problems in getting it,” said Gurinder Singh, an aggrieved resident.
“I came last week too, but the authorities did not issue the certificates to everyone present. My tempo-travellers are commissioned with an education academy and the authorities of academy have refused to release my monthly payment without fitness certificates,” said Sukhvir Singh, another person distressed with the working of the RTA.
In August last year, the Vigilance Bureau had unearthed a vehicle fitness certificate scam at the RTA office. During preliminary investigation, it had come to light that in the last eight years, more than 2,000 vehicles had been issued fitness certificates without proper inspection.
According to some officers, after strict action against those accused of being involved in the scam, there is panic among the staff and now all certificates are being issued through proper procedure. But lack of staff has created serious problems.
“The problem will be solved in some days as on our request, the government has appointed another Motor Vehicle Inspector here. Now residents can get certificates four days of week. Earlier it was done only on two days,” said Vaneet Kumar, Bhawaningarh SDM, who has the additional charge of Secretary, RTA Sangrur.
Will be resolved
The problem will be resolved in some days as on our request, the government has appointed another Motor Vehicle Inspector. — Vaneet Kumar, Bhawanigarh SDM
