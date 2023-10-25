In SGPC polls, Jagir Kaur to challenge SAD 'monopoly'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 24

Opposition members of the SGPC are gearing up to challenge the ‘monopoly’ of the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD-dominated House of the Sikh body, which may witness the annual elections on November 8.

During the 2022 elections, SAD had got its candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected to the president’s post, though the sacked Akali leader and former SGPC president Jagir Kaur had dented the SAD’s vote bank.

This time too, Jagir Kaur and other parties like the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Samyukt), SAD (Amritsar) and other Opposition members may form a single platform.

Jagir Kaur said she had been keeping her fingers crossed for the upcoming annual poll too. “Like last year, there will be a joint candidate for president and other posts”, she said.

Jagir Kaur said though it would be a unanimous decision, if given a chance, she would challenge the SAD candidate.

