In SGPC polls, Jagir Kaur to challenge SAD 'monopoly'

Amritsar, October 24
Opposition members of the SGPC are gearing up to challenge the ‘monopoly’ of the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD-dominated House of the Sikh body, which may witness the annual elections on November 8.
During the 2022 elections, SAD had got its candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected to the president’s post, though the sacked Akali leader and former SGPC president Jagir Kaur had dented the SAD’s vote bank.
This time too, Jagir Kaur and other parties like the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Samyukt), SAD (Amritsar) and other Opposition members may form a single platform.
Jagir Kaur said she had been keeping her fingers crossed for the upcoming annual poll too. “Like last year, there will be a joint candidate for president and other posts”, she said.
Jagir Kaur said though it would be a unanimous decision, if given a chance, she would challenge the SAD candidate.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...