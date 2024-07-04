In six months, Sangrur police attach drug smugglers’ assets worth Rs 1.19 cr

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, July 3

In period of six months, Sangrur district police have got attached properties worth Rs 1.19 crore of five smugglers under the NDPS Act. Besides, it also arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) in the cases registered under the NDPS Act.

According to information, from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024, the district police registered 214 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 262 persons in these cases. It seized 4.246 kg heroin, 16.883 kg opium, 1206.350 kg poppy pods, 17.231 kg charas/ganja/sulfa, 266 gm intoxicant powder, 41,885 intoxicant pills and capsules, six gm smack, etc.

Likewise, district police registered 181 cases under the Excise Act and arrested 179 persons during six months from January to June. The police seized over 3,470 litre ‘theka sharab desi’, over 813 litre illicit liquor, 5,922 litre English liquor, 3,450 litre spirit, 5,280 litre lahan and five working stills. Besides, the district police also burnt 1.843 kg heroin, 3,822 kg poppy pods, 7.690 kg ganja/sulfa, 36,255 intoxicant pills, etc. in 94 cases registered under the NDPS Act in the district.

