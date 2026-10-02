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Home / Punjab / In tactical move ahead of 2027 poll, Pargat Singh replaces Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief

In tactical move ahead of 2027 poll, Pargat Singh replaces Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief

Pargat’s elevation is significant not only because he is a relatively recent entrant into the Congress but also because of his political journey — from an international hockey player to a police officer and then a politician

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:58 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh. File photo
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In what appears to be a tactical move by the Congress high command ahead of the 2027 Assembly election, former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh has been appointed the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Pargat’s elevation is significant not only because he is a relatively recent entrant into the Congress but also because of his political journey — from an international hockey player to a police officer and then a politician.

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He joined the Congress in December 2016, shortly before the 2017 Assembly election, along with former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Before joining the Congress, Pargat, Sidhu and the Ludhiana-based Bains brothers had floated the Awaz-e-Punjab front.

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Pargat had earlier been associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal before switching to the Congress. His rapid rise within the party is notable as the PPCC president’s post has traditionally gone to leaders with long-standing organisational association with the Congress.

The choice of Pargat also gives the party a Jat Sikh face from the Doaba region. He was reportedly considered alongside former minister Vijay Inder Singla, a prominent Hindu face, as the high command weighed options for replacing Warring.

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The appointment also comes against the backdrop of prolonged factionalism within the Punjab Congress. Pargat had largely maintained a relatively neutral position in the internal battle between different camps. Although he was seen as being closer to leaders associated with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he largely stayed away from several events organised by the camp against Warring.

The high command’s decision came after feedback gathered by newly appointed Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot. The party is understood to have been looking for a consensus candidate who could work with different factions and focus on strengthening the organisation ahead of the 2027 poll.

Pargat, a former India hockey captain and Olympian, represents Jalandhar Cantt in the Punjab Assembly. He has also been vocal in his criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on various issues.

Warring had taken over as PPCC president in April 2022. His resignation came amid renewed differences within the state unit and an organisational assessment by the Congress leadership.

For Pargat, the new assignment brings a larger political challenge. He will have to reorganise the state unit, attempt to bridge differences among senior leaders and build a cohesive party organisation ahead of the Assembly election.

His elevation marks an unusual trajectory in Punjab Congress politics — from the hockey field and police service to the Assembly and, now, the top organisational post in the state party.

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