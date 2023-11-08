In Tarn Taran, Amritsar, residue burnt on just 2.5% landholdings

Manmeet Singh Gill
Amritsar, November 7
If government figures are to be believed, only a handful of farmers in Tarn Taran and Amritsar have burnt crop residue this season as both districts have reported 1,847 and 1,444 incidents.
With Tarn Taran district having 61,766 farm holdings and Amritsar 70,705, crop residue burning has been reported only from nearly 2.5 per cent of the landholdings.
The paddy has been cultivated on nearly 9,10,000 acres in both districts. Farmers in Tarn Taran have managed to sell only 70,000 tonnes of it to the industry. In Amritsar, however, nearly 3.25 lakh metric tonnes of paddy residue has been procured by three private units.
Chief Agriculture Officer, Amritsar, Jatinder Singh Gill, said, “While the sugar mill has collected 1.25 lakh MT of residue, the other two private units have collected one lakh MT each.”
