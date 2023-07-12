In three days, tomato prices rise by Rs 100

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 11

Following incessant rain washing away roads in many districts of Punjab, tomato price has jumped nearly Rs 100 within three days. In Barnala, the price rose from Rs 120 on Friday to Rs 197 on Monday. Similarly, in Bathinda, the price reached Rs 173, said the Union Government’s price monitoring division.

The Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs data said the rates in Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala and Barnala had skyrocketed ever since flood-like situation emerged.

Experts said the prices of tomatoes and other vegetables were likely to rise in the coming days. With landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the transportation cost has increased three times. As of now, HP was the only state that had been supplying tomatoes to the rest of the country because harvesting of tomatoes in other states is yet to start, they said. “From Rs 12,000 per truck to transport tomatoes from Himachal, the cost has goRana Gurmit Sodhi ne up to nearly Rs 40,000,” said a tomato wholesaler in Punjab.

Kulwinder Sigh, a vegetable wholesaler at the Sanour vegetable market in Patiala, said the wholesale price of tomatoes was Rs 160 on Monday, and it would rise further since there was no fresh supply over the past few days owing to rainfall.

#Barnala