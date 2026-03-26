In touch with ‘Punjabi Kuri’ in Karachi: HC grants bail, says mere suspicion of links to Pakistan not enough

Holding that mere suspicion of sharing sensitive information with a person in Pakistan cannot justify prolonged incarceration, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted regular bail to an accused booked under provisions relating to national security and the Official Secrets Act. He was allegedly in telephonic contact with Karachi-based “Punjabi Kuri”.

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Directing his release, Justice HS Grewal ruled that in the absence of any material indicating actual transmission of confidential information, continued custody would not serve the ends of justice. The court asserted: “Mere presumption or suspicion raised by the prosecution regarding transmission of secret information to a person in a neighbouring country does not, at this stage, substantiate the commission of the alleged offence.”

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The case has its genesis in an FIR registered at the Bhadson police station in Patiala district under provisions of the BNS and Official Secrets Act, 1923, on allegations that the petitioner was in contact with a woman identified through a social media profile purportedly based in Karachi, Pakistan, and had shared secret information.

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During the hearing, the defence contended that the allegations rested solely on the fact of communication with a person in Pakistan, without any material to indicate that sensitive information was ever passed on. It was further argued that the petitioner had been in custody for over seven months, was not involved in any other case, and the trial was likely to take time as only the challan had been filed.

The court, during the course of hearing, noted the prosecution’s inability to substantiate its claims at the current stage. Recording this aspect, the bench observed that the Investigating Officer (IO) present in court could not point to any material showing that the petitioner had actually transmitted sensitive or confidential information to anyone in Pakistan.

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Taking into account the period of custody and the stage of the trial, the court concluded: “The continuous detention of the petitioner would not serve the ends of justice.”

Allowing the petition, the court ordered his release on regular bail subject to furnishing requisite bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court. It, however, clarified that the state would be at liberty to seek cancellation of bail in case of misuse of the concession.

“The petitioner is in custody for the last more than seven months and 19 days; he is not involved in any other case and that the trial is likely to take a long time as only the challan has been presented so far, therefore, this court deems it appropriate to grant the concession of regular bail to the petitioner during the pendency of the trial as the continuous detention of the petitioner would not serve the ends of justice,” Justice Grewal asserted, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.