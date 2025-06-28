In veiled attack on top Punjab Congress leaders, Ashu hits out at intra-party sabotage after Ludhiana West defeat

Days after resigning over the Congress party’s defeat in the Ludhiana West by-polls, senior leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu took to social media platform X to criticise internal sabotage and factionalism within the party.

In a strongly worded post, Ashu questioned why proxy leaders were used to undermine his campaign, and why some viewed the election as a means to settle personal scores rather than strengthen the Congress. Without naming names, his comments were widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Punjab Congress president Amarinder Raja Warring.

Ashu's remarks came after the Congress high command formally accepted his resignation, which he tendered taking “moral responsibility” for the bypoll loss.

“The results were disappointing, but reducing them to the actions of a few individuals is not only politically inaccurate, it’s also internally damaging,” Ashu said.

“I’ve always believed that if a resignation can help the Congress reflect, reset, and reorganise, it should never be withheld.”

The former working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) emphasised that his resignation was an act of responsibility, not an admission of guilt.

Refuting allegations made by a faction aligned with the state leadership, Ashu denied running a parallel campaign or engaging in factionalism.

“Those who worked closely with me know the sincerity of my effort. Yes, there was a breakdown in coordination, and I accept my share of responsibility for not being able to bridge that divide, despite trying.”

Calling for introspection over finger-pointing, Ashu said the focus must shift to understanding why the voter disengaged, instead of internal blame games.

He also reaffirmed his loyalty to the party, recounting his two-decade-long service during which he stood by the Congress even through personal and legal challenges.

“I never sought comfort, only duty. I stood firm, even alone, but never against the party. I paid the price for staying loyal to Congress while others benefitted, and I did it with my head held high,” adding that: “Punjab needs a Congress that is united in spirit, clear in direction, and strong in purpose. I sincerely hope the coming days bring reflection—not retribution, and that justice within the party is guided by values, not convenience.”