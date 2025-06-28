DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / In veiled attack on top Punjab Congress leaders, Ashu hits out at intra-party sabotage after Ludhiana West defeat

In veiled attack on top Punjab Congress leaders, Ashu hits out at intra-party sabotage after Ludhiana West defeat

Call for unity and reflection in the party
article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Days after resigning over the Congress party’s defeat in the Ludhiana West by-polls, senior leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu took to social media platform X to criticise internal sabotage and factionalism within the party.

Advertisement

In a strongly worded post, Ashu questioned why proxy leaders were used to undermine his campaign, and why some viewed the election as a means to settle personal scores rather than strengthen the Congress. Without naming names, his comments were widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Punjab Congress president Amarinder Raja Warring.

Advertisement

Ashu's remarks came after the Congress high command formally accepted his resignation, which he tendered taking “moral responsibility” for the bypoll loss.

“The results were disappointing, but reducing them to the actions of a few individuals is not only politically inaccurate, it’s also internally damaging,” Ashu said.

Advertisement

“I’ve always believed that if a resignation can help the Congress reflect, reset, and reorganise, it should never be withheld.”

The former working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) emphasised that his resignation was an act of responsibility, not an admission of guilt.

Refuting allegations made by a faction aligned with the state leadership, Ashu denied running a parallel campaign or engaging in factionalism.

“Those who worked closely with me know the sincerity of my effort. Yes, there was a breakdown in coordination, and I accept my share of responsibility for not being able to bridge that divide, despite trying.”

Calling for introspection over finger-pointing, Ashu said the focus must shift to understanding why the voter disengaged, instead of internal blame games.

He also reaffirmed his loyalty to the party, recounting his two-decade-long service during which he stood by the Congress even through personal and legal challenges.

“I never sought comfort, only duty. I stood firm, even alone, but never against the party. I paid the price for staying loyal to Congress while others benefitted, and I did it with my head held high,” adding that: “Punjab needs a Congress that is united in spirit, clear in direction, and strong in purpose. I sincerely hope the coming days bring reflection—not retribution, and that justice within the party is guided by values, not convenience.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts