Incentives worth Rs 300 cr for promotion of electric vehicles

Chandigarh, June 21

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday said the government would provide incentives worth around Rs 300 crore in three years to promote electric vehicles for reducing pollution in the state.

Presiding over a meeting of the state-level EV committee, the state body, constituted to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy-2023, here, Bhullar stated that the incentives would be provided on electric two-wheelers, e-cycles, e-rickshaws, e-autos and electric light commercial vehicles. He directed officials of the Transport Department to write a letter to the Finance Department for creating an EV fund to facilitate initiatives for the adoption of the EVs.

Bhullar also took details of the responsibilities entrusted to various departments concerning the implementation of the EV policy. Asking to ensure the speedy implementation of the policy, he said setting up of the basic infrastructure was the need of the hour to promote electric vehicles in the state. All officials of the departments concerned were directed to work expeditiously.

Bhullar instructed all officials to speed up the recruitment process of experts in the EV sector for the formation of an EV cell to facilitate the implementation of this policy.

The minister instructed PSPCL and PEDA officials to prepare a report within a month regarding the setting up of electric vehicle charging stations and identify suitable sites, besides instructing the officials of the Housing and Urban Department to formulate a policy for making provision of charging facilities in housing societies.

The Cabinet Minister instructed the Secretary, Transport, and Director, State Transport, to expedite the process of scrapping government buses that had exceeded 15 years of limit so that new electric buses could be included in the fleet.

