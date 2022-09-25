Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 24

Incessant rain today left farmers worried as the paddy that was sown early is ready for harvesting in the region.

Showers at this stage would adversely affect the yield, said experts, adding that the wind had flattened standing paddy and cotton crop in some areas. Even vegetable and fodder had been affected due to the incessant rain.

May affect yield The rain has affected the cotton and paddy crop as both are at the peak ripening stage. A drop in yield and quality of produce is likely. If the showers continue, the damage may increase manifold. Dr Jagdish Singh, Agri expert

Farmers said they had already suffered losses due to the whitefly and pink bollworm attack and a fresh spell of rain would push them into a debt trap.

According to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Bathinda district witnessed 43 mm of rainfall till this afternoon.

Dr Jagdish Singh, an agricultural expert, said, “The continuous rain has affected the cotton and paddy crop as both are at the peak ripening stage. A drop in the yield and quality of produce is likely. If the showers continue, the damage may increase manifold.”

An official from the PAU regional research centre said, “There are chances of rain till September 26.”

Meanwhile, several roads in the city remained waterlogged and commuters had a tough time wading through knee-deep water.

In Muktsar, officials of the Agriculture Department said incessant rain was unfavorable for the cotton and paddy crops.

Muktsar Chief Agriculture Officer Gurpreet Singh said, “The rain will damage the cotton and the paddy crop. However, a dip in the temperature will help save the crops from pests.”

#Agriculture