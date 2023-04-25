Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Jalandhar, April 25
The income tax department conducted a raid at the residence of Pastor Ankur Narula, who runs the biggest pentecostal church at Khambra village on Nakodar road here.
Raids were held at 10-15 locations linked with the church, including in Phillaur, Kapurthala and Chandigarh.
