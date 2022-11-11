Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar industrialist, investor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

Teams of the Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of city-based industrialist Sheetal Vij and investor Chander Shekhar Aggarwal.

The raids by I-T teams from Ludhiana, Amritsar and J&K started around 5 am and continued till late this evening. Among the various premises raided by the teams were the residence of Vij in Lajpat Nagar, his media and cable business offices on Model Town road, Aggarwal’s residence in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, his office on Nakodar Road and two residences of his acquaintances at Avtar Nagar and Tagore Nagar.

The raiding team had to face resistance from the security guard at the time of entry at Aggarwal’s premises, where the sleuths had to scale the walls to enter inside. Once the teams of the investigating agencies entered the premises, they sealed them completely from inside. The CRPF forces were deployed around all buildings where the raids were being carried out.

Both Vij and Aggarwal were reportedly supporting the Aam Aadmi Party government from Jalandhar. There are reports that the raids were being conducted in connection with the Vidhan Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.