Increase wage rate notified under MGNREGA: CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj

PTI

Chandigarh, July 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for an increase in the wage rate notified under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state.

In a letter to Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, the Chief Minister sought upward revision in the rates notified for labour under the scheme saying, “the existing rates are too minuscule”.

According to an official statement, he said less wage rate of Rs 303 has been notified for Punjab in comparison to Rs 357 for neighbouring Haryana.

Mann said he has come to know that this difference has existed since the inception of the scheme, even though both states share similar geographic and economic conditions.

In his letter, he said it shows that the MGNREGA beneficiaries are being denied their rightful dues for the same work done when compared to the neighbouring state.

Mann also pointed out that Punjab’s labour department notified unskilled agricultural labour wage rate of Rs 381.06 is also higher than the MGNREGA wage rate.

The chief minister sought the intervention of the Union minister to get the matter examined again and increase Punjab’s wage rate at par with that of Haryana or with the Punjab State Labour Department’s wage rates.

He said an increase in the wage rate will help in improving the livelihood base of beneficiaries and they will feel motivated to work under the scheme.

Mann expressed hope that the Union minister will sympathetically consider the legitimate claim of Punjab and pass on the necessary directions to the officers.