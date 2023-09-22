Indefinite protest for canal water enters second day

Sangrur, September 21
The indefinite protest by the Nehri Paani Prapati Sangharash Committee entered its second day here today. The members of the committee, who have been protesting outside the Dhuri office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are demanding the supply of canal water to 70 villages of the area.
Farmers of the villages of Dhuri, Malerkotla, Amargarh and Mehal Kalan are seeking the canal water for irrigation and drinking water purposes, as the groundwater has depleted year after year in these areas.
The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation if their demand was not unfulfilled by the government.
“We have been meeting senior authorities of the government for last one year. Despite the big claims of the government, the officers have done nothing. Our protest will continue until our demand gets fulfilled,” said Kirti Kisan Union leader Bhupinder Singh Longowal.
