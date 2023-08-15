Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, August 15

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Tuesday celebrated the 77th Independence Day amid tight security arrangements.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national flag at a state-level function in Patiala while his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the Tricolour in Fatehabad.

Mann inspected the parade in Patiala and took a salute from the march past led by parade commander Assistant Commissioner of Police Jasroop Kaur Baath.

In his address, Mann said his government's top priorities are health, education, employment and agriculture.

Mann said his government is making efforts to bring the latest technologies to the agriculture sector.

On the issue of recent floods, Mann said the floodwaters caused extensive damage in many areas. Compensation for the damage would be given to the affected people, he added.

Khattar also extended greetings to the people of Haryana on the 77th Independence Day. In an event in Fatehabad, Khattar recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters in the country's freedom struggle.

In his address, Khattar spoke about the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Yojana that will benefit people with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit hoisted the national flag at Chandigarh while Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya hoisted the flag at an event in Rohtak.

