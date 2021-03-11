Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected as head of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Being MLA of ruling AAP, medico-turned-politician Dr Nijjar commands a good rapport with people and the poll was a one-sided affair

Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected as head of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Members of Chief Khalsa Diwan Society offer sweets new CKD Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 8

The officiating president of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar would continue to hold the reins of the Sikh’s oldest body, by winning the presidential election with a thumping majority of 158 votes.

Out of a total of 329 votes polled, Dr Nijjar pocketed 243 votes in the election for the coveted post held on the CKD premises through ballot paper here today. He defeated the CKD member Sarbjit Singh, son of former CKD president and former MP of Amritsar Kirpal Singh, who got 85 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

The poll was necessitated after the sudden demise of former president Nirmal Singh, following which Dr Nijjar (66) took over the officiating charge on March 15, 2022.

Being the MLA of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representing the South constituency, medico-turned-politician Dr Nijjar commands a good rapport with people and the poll was a one-sided affair.

To ensure that only the ‘amritdhari’ members should participate in the election process, the Akal Takht-constituted panel was deputed on the spot. It was mandatory for the members to get the clearance from the panel before casting their vote.

The voting process ran smoothly under the observation of returning officers Wariam Singh, Narinder Singh Khurana and Harjeet Singh Tarn Taran. Tajinder Singh Khalsa acted as an overall Observer during the process.

After the results were declared, Dr Nijjar paid obeisance at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib where he was presented with siropa.

Nonetheless, it was being viewed that Dr Nijjar, being the MLA, would be successful in striking the better coordination with the government to expedite the projects being undertaken by the CKD.

Dismissing the murmurs that the Sikh body would now have AAP’s control, Dr Nijjar said he would, rather, have to play a dual role simultaneously -- as an MLA and as head of the CKD.

“Both the positions command their own individuality and sanctity. When I work for my constituency, I face different type of challenges, whereas when I come to the ‘Diwan’, my priorities would be different,” he said.

Raising the standard of education and health services, he says, would be his top priorities. He said efforts would be made to provide books and uniforms on subsidised rates at CKD-run schools. In another initiative, he said soon all the CKD-run schools would be equipped with the solar system and rain water harvesting plants.

“The education institutions run by the CKD have made remarkable performances, but there is always a room for improvement. We may be lagging in offering courses in skill development, languages or computer, IT field. In collaboration with the government which has plans to raise the standard of government schools, I could try to have government’s assistance. Similarly, I observe that full-fee concession should be there for the deserving students of low-income group in a wider way, though substantial funds were already being spared for them. I observe that separate funds should be spared,” he said.

CKD was established in 1902 with the efforts of Bhai Veer Singh as the central organisation of various Singh Sabhas spread across undivided Punjab. Unlike SGPC, the CKD is an apolitical body, yet concerns with the religious, social, educational and cultural issues. It runs 48 schools, three colleges, orphanage, old age homes, hospital and clinics.

