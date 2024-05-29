INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said if voted to power, INDIA bloc would waive farmers' debt and give legal guarantee on MSP.

Addressing a poll rally in favour of Congress's Ludhiana candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Mullanpur Dakha, Gandhi said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are for saving the Constitution.

He also spoke about his party's poll promises, including the Mahalakshmi scheme.

"For the first time, any party and their leaders have said that they will change and scrap the Constitution if they win the election," said Gandhi targeting the BJP.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, he said it is not a book but the voice of the poor.

The BJP wants to "finish" the Constitution, alleged the Congress leader as he accused the saffron party of not giving a legal guarantee on MSP.

He promised to bring a farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme, alleging that the present scheme benefits only 16 insurance companies.

Slamming the BJP for the Agnipath scheme, he said if the INDIA bloc came to power, it would scrap it and throw it into the dustbin.

The Congress leader also raised the issue of drug problem in Punjab and said it is increasing. He stressed that strict action was needed to end the menace.

Raja Warring also raised the issue of farmers, alleging that the poor policies of Union and Punjab governments had betrayed them.

Warring said that even after people gave 92 seats to AAP in Punjab, the government did nothing for the state as unemployment and poverty are at an all-time high.

Rahul Gandhi didn't speak a word about Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu.

