India Meteorological Department predicts more showers in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 16

Amid surplus rain in October so far, the weather department has forecast more showers over two days, but said there would not be any significant change in day temperature during the week. “Light to moderate rain occurred at many places,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The rain brought down the day temperature in most parts of the state over the preceding day by up to 5.8 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature dipped a notch in a few places, but the IMD data does not show any significant deviation from normal temperature.

IMD records show that till the morning of October 16, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib were the only three districts that had remained dry over the past 24 hours. Showers continued in many places in northwest India till afternoon.

Bathinda was the wettest district, receiving 15.6 mm rain during the past 24 hours, followed by Ludhiana with 14.6 mm and Faridkot with 9.2 mm. So far this month, rain in Punjab has been surplus by 199 per cent. From October 1, the state received 17 mm rain compared to the long period average of 5.7 mm for this period.