New Delhi, September 22
In one of its sharpest comments on separatist activity in Canada directed against India, the Foreign Office said it found it “deeply objectionable” that a politically- motivated exercise by extremist elements are allowed to take place in a friendly country.
“You are all aware of the history of violence in this regard,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi here on Thursday while describing the so-called Khalistan referendum as a “farcical exercise held by extremists and radical elements”.
The MEA’s response came after three diplomatic messages from the South Block saw little action by Ontario to stop the so-called “referendum” in Canada’s Brampton on September 19 asking whether Indian Punjab should not be a separate country.
Canada had reportedly said its citizens had the right to assemble and to express their views peacefully and lawfully.
The Canada Government has also said it respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum.
But the MEA remained unsatisfied with the response. “Nevertheless the Government of India will continue to press the Government of Canada for action in this matter,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi here on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...