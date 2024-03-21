INDIA VOTES 2024: Discontent brews among BJP leaders over Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, March 20
As the sitting MP Preneet Kaur is being considered to be an obvious choice for the BJP from Patiala, the royal family is facing criticism from within the party circle.
After vice-president of the BJP’s urban unit in Patiala Varun Jindal expressed resentment over outsiders being given preference over loyal party workers, another leader and former professor of business studies of Punjabi University, Patiala, Sumaer Sira, member executive, Punjab BJP, has also expressed desire to contest.
He said, “The BJP is a democratic party and we have a right to show resentment as we have been tirelessly working for the party,” said Sira.
May spoil saffron party’s chance
There is a strong wave in favour of PM Narendra Modi following the inauguration of Ram Mandir, but offering a ticket to the royal family may spoil the BJP’s chance of victory as there is strong resentment among people against the royal family. — Sumaer Sira, BJP leader
He said there was a strong wave in favour of PM Modi following the inauguration of Ram Mandir, but offering a ticket to the royal family may spoil the BJP’s chance of winning as there was strong resentment among people against the family,” claimed Sira, who was booked for his alleged involvement in an illegal cockfighting game in 2020.
Sira had joined the BJP nearly three years ago. Earlier, he was in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2021, he was booked for cheating along with his family members at Pasyana police station. He had claimed that he was framed in false cases due to political vendetta.
Earlier, vice-president of the BJP’s urban unit in Patiala Varun Jindal expressed resentment and said the BJP workers were feeling marginalised.
In a Facebook post, Jindal said those who had recently switched to the party from the Congress should not be prioritised for the Lok Sabha ticket.
Despite repeated attempts, BJP district urban president Sanjiv Sharma Bittu was not available for comments.
