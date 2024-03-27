 No SAD-BJP pact, Punjab set to see multi-cornered contest : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  No SAD-BJP pact, Punjab set to see multi-cornered contest

No SAD-BJP pact, Punjab set to see multi-cornered contest

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal said the Akali leadership had conveyed clearly that it would make any sacrifice but not compromise on the principles. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh. March 26

With the BJP and the Akalis announcing that they will contest the elections on their own, the state will see a multi-cornered contest.

The division of votes between SAD and the BJP in the 2022 Assembly elections had hit both parties hard. The BJP’s vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections (in alliance with the Akalis) was 9.6 per cent which reduced to 6.6 per cent in 2022 Assembly elections, when it went solo.

Pact went in favour of both in past

Party a movement

SAD is not a number-driven outfit but a movement committed to a clear vision about Punjab and the Khalsa Panth. Our core committee had already stated that for SAD, principles are always above politics. Sukhbir Badal, SAD Chief

The BJP announced today that it would contest the Punjab Lok Sabha elections independently rather than in alliance with the SAD.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal said the Akali leadership had conveyed clearly that it would make any sacrifice but not compromise on the principles. He said the party’s core-committee had already taken a decision on March 22 to contest poll on principles rather than politics of vote bank.

Both parties had held a number of meetings in the recent past for re-forging an alliance that broke over the three farm laws introduced by the BJP in 2020. However, the talks did not materialise. Both played a wait-and-watch game this month before final conversation took place between BJP national president JP Nadda and SAD president Sukhbir Badal on the phone last evening. The conversation failed as the Akalis insisted on a commitment by the BJP on various issues confronting the Sikhs, farmers and the state.

However, it was the BJP which went public with the decision of not contesting elections in alliance with the Akalis, trying to earn some brownie points.

Sukhbir, in a detailed reaction, said, “SAD is not a number-driven organisation but a movement committed to a clear vision about Punjab and the Khalsa Panth. Our core committee had already stated that for SAD, principles are always above politics.”

“For us, numbers are far, far below our ideals and objectives as we have never believed in the politics of opportunism. Our party stalwart Parkash Singh Badal opposed the Emergency when he was being offered chief ministership in exchange for keeping silence against Indira Gandhi against the draconian laws,” said Badal. “The SAD core-committee had spelt it out clearly at its meeting a couple of days ago that “Unlike some national parties which are run from Delhi, SAD is a strong regional party rooted in Punjab and driven by Panthic ideals. We are committed to Sarbat da bhala,” he said.

