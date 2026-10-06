Indian accused of running online neo-Nazi child abuse network goes on trial in Paris

An Indian national went on trial behind closed doors in Paris on Monday on charges of leading an international neo-Nazi online network accused of exploiting underage girls and coercing them into performing sexual acts and self-harm over the internet.

Rohan Rane, 29, an Indian citizen who moved to France to study at a business school in Antibes and later worked as a fitness coach, has been identified by investigators as a key figure in the network.

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According to French authorities, Rane became one of the leaders of CVLT, also known as Cult, an international neo-Nazi and nihilistic online network allegedly involved in the exploitation of children. Investigators allege that he administered a Discord group, while other members of the wider network operated across several countries.

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The group is alleged to have primarily targeted underage girls in countries, including the United States, the Netherlands, Britain and Estonia.

Investigators said suspects linked to the network included men from Germany, New Zealand and the United States who communicated through the messaging platform Discord. Authorities allege that members promoted racist and antisemitic ideologies and expressed hostility towards feminists and the LGBTQ community.

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The investigation began in late 2020 after the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received material involving minor girls and alerted authorities, triggering an international investigation.

Rane was arrested in 2021. His trial is being held behind closed doors because it involves allegations concerning minors.

Prosecutors accuse members of the network of orchestrating and encouraging the online abuse of vulnerable children. Rane has denied the allegations against him.