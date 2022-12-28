Indian dies in US road mishap

New York, December 27
A 26-year-old Indian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township in the US state of Pennsylvania.
The victim was identified as Manpreet Singh, a native of Queens in New York, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said.
Singh was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on December 24, news portal Explore Clarion reported.
