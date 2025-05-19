An army official on Monday said that after having failed to inflict losses on India’s military installations, Pakistan targeted the Golden Temple in Amritsar through their drones and rockets. However, India's air defence system foiled all such attempts.

Advertisement

Armymen deployed along the border in Amritsar have shared some critical updates on Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict.

Speaking to ANI, an armyman recounted, “On the night intervening May 8 and 9, Pakistan suddenly fired on us and tried to infiltrate into our territory. We fired at the enemy and foiled their infiltration bid. The result of our firing was that by the next morning, the enemy was brought to its knees and they raised a white flag at their post.”

Advertisement

Another army personnel said, “Under Operation Sindoor, the armed forces launched a successful strike against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. After April 22, we had begun our preparation and were ready for deployment at short notice.”

Highlighting the effectiveness of the Indian defence system, another soldier said, “Only 10% ammunition of our ground-based air defence weapons and army defence weapons was used. We intercepted the Kamikaze drones and micro-drones like YIHA-III and Songar, which are of Turkish origin. It was difficult for Pakistan to breach our air defence wall.”

Advertisement

He said, "On May 7, when we hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, it was obvious that Pakistan would target our military installations. But we were taken by surprise as some Kamikaze drones, and surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missiles were aimed at the Golden Temple. Having failed to damage our air bases and military installations for three days, they targeted civilian areas and the Golden Temple with Kamikaze drones and rockets. All their attempts were foiled with great precision."