India’s largest bio-energy plant commissioned in Sangrur district

Bhuttal Kalan (Sangrur), Oct 18

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Sing Puri, inaugurated India’s largest bio-energy plant near here. Constructed by Verbio AG, one of Germany’s leading bio-energy companies, at a cost of Rs 230 crore, it is spread over 20 acres.

Fully operational Earlier, it was running on a trial basis. Now, after its inauguration, it will become fully functional. The plant will consume 1,00,000 tonnes of paddy straw, which will be procured from six-eight satellite locations within a10-km radius of the plant. Hardeep Puri, union minister

The compressed bio-gas (CBG) plant’s present production is about six tonnes per day (TPD), but the Union minister announced that after its inauguration on Tuesday, soon this plant will process 300 TPD of paddy straw to produce 33 TPD of CBG using eight digesters.

“The plant will daily produce about 600-650 tonnes of fermented organic manure, which can be used for organic farming. The CBG plant will also provide direct employment to 390 and indirect employment to 585 persons,” said Puri.

The minister also said the Central government had been taking all required steps to help all state governments in developmental works.

“Plant will also reduce stubble-burning on 40,000-45,000 acres, translating into an annual reduction of 1,50,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This will ensure that residents of Sangrur breathe a cleaner air,” he said.

The CM said the Verbio group had evinced keen interest in setting up more such plants in the state. He said once successful, the group could set up 10 more such plants in the state.

“It is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to make Punjab clean, green and pollution-free. The state government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause. We have taken several steps to mitigate the problem of stubble-burning. Two more projects of total capacity 14.25 tonne CBG per day are likely to be completed in 2022-23,” said the CM.

Mann sought cooperation from farmers to end stubble-burning. “With our efforts, we have ended corruption and we are hopeful that such more international companies will invest in Punjab. Earlier companies faced problems from various regimes, but our government has been providing congenial atmosphere” said the CM.

Meanwhile, demanding their reinstatement, Guardians of Governance protested outside the CBG plant and raised slogans against the state government.