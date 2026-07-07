India’s most-capped hockey player Manpreet Singh gets hero’s welcome at Jalandhar’s Mithapur

Accompanied by his mother Manjit Kaur, wife Illi Saddique and two daughters, four-year-old Jasmine and one-year-old Avelyn, hockey star Manpreet Singh walked into the Mithapur Astroturf Hockey Stadium to a rousing welcome from his admirers recently.

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Garlands adorned not only Manpreet but also his mother and elder daughter, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Amid the applause that echoed across the stadium, it was the quiet pride on the faces of his mother, wife and elder daughter that stood out, speaking of a family's joy after witnessing years of sacrifice and hardwork.

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The occasion was a special one: Manpreet, who recently became India's most-capped hockey player after completing 413 international matches, was felicitated by the Hockey Punjab and Mithapur Hockey Academy in front of a packed gathering that celebrated one of the state’s greatest sporting icons.

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Among those present were dozens of children from modest backgrounds, who continue to train every day on the same ground where a young Manpreet once sharpened his skills. For many of them, seeing their hero return to the very turf where his journey began was a dream come true.

Several young players said Manpreet’s success had inspired them to believe that they, too, could wear the Indian jersey one day.

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Thanking everyone for the warm reception, the former Indian team Captain expressed his gratitude.

He urged the youth to stay away from drugs and embrace sports as a path towards a brighter future.

Speaking about India’s ambitions, the Olympian said the team was fully prepared for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, Asian Champions Trophy, Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics.

He said the Indian team was determined to fulfil its long-cherished dream of winning an Olympics gold.

Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli lauded Manpreet's achievement, saying, by playing 413 international matches, he had created a new benchmark in Indian hockey and brought immense pride to Jalandhar, Punjab and the country. Calling him a role model for the younger generation, Kohli expressed hope that Manpreet would go on to represent India in another 100-150 international matches.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the national team for the challenges ahead.

Mithapur Hockey Academy coach Kuldeep Singh described the day as a memorable chapter in the village's sporting history.

“It is a proud day for Mithapur. Our hero has come home, and there is happiness everywhere,” he said.

For Mithapur, it was more than a felicitation ceremony.

It was the homecoming of a local boy who conquered world hockey.