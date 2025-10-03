DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / IndiGo to start Delhi-Manchester flights from November 15

IndiGo to start Delhi-Manchester flights from November 15

the Manchester flight—which will be four times a week—marks the start of its long-haul services from Delhi

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Advertisement

IndiGo will launch flights from the national capital to Manchester in the UK from November 15 and start services from Delhi to Denpasar in Indonesia and Krabi in Thailand this month.

Advertisement

The airline on Friday said the Manchester service—which will be four times a week—marks the start of its long-haul services from Delhi.

Advertisement

These flights will be operated with the leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Advertisement

Daily flights to Denpasar will commence from October 24, and four times a week services to Krabi will start from October 26. Also, frequencies on the Delhi-Bangkok route will be increased to double daily services from October 26, according to a release.

Airbus A320 family planes will be used for operating flights to Denpasar and Krabi. For Denpasar services, there will be a refuelling halt at Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

From October 26, the airline will introduce additional daily, non-stop services on nine routes from the national capital to Rajkot, Vadodara (Gujarat), Patna (Bihar), Goa, Shirdi, Nagpur, Nashik (Maharashtra), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

The carrier said it will also start direct flights from Delhi to Purnea (Bihar).

“With this expansion, IndiGo will connect Delhi to 21 international and 74 domestic destinations, with over 1,700 weekly departures...IndiGo is not only reinforcing Delhi airport’s role as one of its key hubs, but also contributing to developing India as a global aviation hub,” the release said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts