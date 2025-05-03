Indira Gandhi’s move to create Bangladesh was greatest surgical strike: Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticised BJP’s stance on surgical strikes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. He emphasised that the Congress party’s position was clearly articulated in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution on April 23. Warring accused BJP leaders of attempting to divert public attention from their government's intelligence and security failures.

“The Congress doesn’t need lessons or certificates from BJP, which has no role in the country’s freedom struggle or protecting its unity and integrity,” Warring remarked. He expressed pride in the defence forces for conducting multiple surgical strikes against enemies. Warring highlighted Indira Gandhi’s decision to create Bangladesh as the greatest surgical strike in history, asserting that BJP cannot match the Congress’ commitment to defending the country.

“BJP believes in hollow rhetoric, while the Congress takes real-time action,” Warring stated, noting that the party has supported the government in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. However, he questioned the delay in action, asking, “What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi waiting for?”