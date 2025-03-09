DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Indiscipline in party won’t be tolerated: SAD chief Bhunder

Indiscipline in party won’t be tolerated: SAD chief Bhunder

Says the party has taken a serious note of the statements/videos by some party leaders against the decisions of the SGPC and SAD
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:33 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Balwinder Singh Bhunder . File photo
The crisis in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) deepened further with party working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder on Sunday saying that indiscipline in the party would not be tolerated at any cost.

“Everyone is free to express his views at the party forum but nobody would be allowed to violate the party discipline. All anti-party statements and videos are being referred to the party’s disciplinary committee and show-cause notices will be issued. Action will be taken after considering their replies,” said Bhunder after attending the meeting of the party’s parliamentary board here.

He said the party had taken a serious note of the statements/videos by some party leaders against the decisions of the SGPC and SAD.

The meeting was attended by Gulzar Singh Ranike, Janmeja Sekhon, Mahesh Inder Grewal, Heera Gabria and Daljit Cheema.

Revolt in the Sukhbir Badal camp of the SAD has been building up over the removal of the jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib on March 7, with several senior leaders, including Bikram Majithia, condemning the SGPC interim committee’s decision.

