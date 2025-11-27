IndUS Canada Forum calls for dual citizenship for Overseas Indians

IndUS Canada Forum, representing 79 organizations of the Indian diaspora across the United States and Canada, has renewed its appeal to the Government of India to introduce dual citizenship or significantly enhance the rights under the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) scheme. Vikram Bajwa, who leads the forum, emphasised that dual citizenship is not merely an administrative reform, but a transformative step capable of elevating India’s global stature.

While addressing a press conference here today, Bajwa referred the latest data released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the forum noted that over 80 lakh overseas Indians reside in the US and Canada and formed one of India’s strongest strategic assets. Yet, without the rights, security and long-term stability that dual citizenship provides, India is unable to fully benefit from their financial strength, professional capabilities and global influence.

Bajwa highlighted that countries such as Israel, Canada, the UK, Australia and even Pakistan have long leveraged Dual Citizenship to expand their diplomatic reach and economic momentum. “If these nations can empower their diaspora for national growth, why should India restrict itself to only a lifelong visa under OCI?” he asked.

He reiterated that Dual Citizenship could serve as a historic reform. Firstly, that propels India into a future-ready global economy and accelerates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Viksit Bharat. Bajwa explained that dual citizenship would provide much-needed stability to Overseas Indians facing economic uncertainties, particularly in the United States. Recent tariff escalations and geopolitical tensions have placed many Indian-origin professionals and entrepreneurs in unpredictable situations. With dual citizenship, they would gain the confidence and security required to continue building long-term assets and investments in India, ensuring uninterrupted economic engagement even during global fluctuations.

He also expressed concern over rising security issues affecting the Indian community in Canada, especially incidents impacting people from Punjab. Dual citizenship would grant diaspora families a greater sense of protection and reassurance, offering them legal clarity and stronger institutional backing from India.

Further, the forum highlighted that dual citizenship would significantly enhance India’s economic, cultural and diplomatic influence across the world. By empowering millions of Indians abroad, India would amplify its soft power and strengthen its standing in international decision-making.

Economically, dual citizenship could unlock record levels of investment into India. With deeper emotional and legal ties, NRIs would be encouraged to make long-term commitments in sectors such as manufacturing, technology, real estate, infrastructure and startups.

In the technological domain, the benefits would be transformative. Dual citizenship would make knowledge transfer, research collaboration, and cross-border innovation more seamless, helping India accelerate its transition into a high-tech global leader.

The forum also noted that tourism, philanthropy and community-led development initiatives would naturally rise with the introduction of dual citizenship. More frequent travel, simpler compliance rules and renewed emotional belonging would encourage diaspora families to contribute more actively to India through humanitarian work, educational support and charitable initiatives.

The forum urged policymakers, including PM Modi to take cognisance of this long-standing demand of the global Indian community. The forum stressed that dual citizenship is not merely a privilege but a powerful pathway for unleashing India’s full potential on the world stage.