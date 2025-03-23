Industry hails removal of farmers from Shambhu border

The removal of protesting farmers, along with their paraphernalia, from near the Shambhu border has provided much needed respite to industry and people of the state, who had suffered a lot in terms of harassment and financial losses in the last several months.

The World MSME Forum has thanked the state government for opening the National Highways in Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab and 17 lakh industries and businesses were worried and facing a lot of trouble, the forum said.

Badish Jindal, president, World MSME Forum, said for the first time in Punjab a government has taken such a strong decision. “Shambhu and Khanauri borders are lifelines for Punjab and it was very important to open these borders. The step of the Punjab government will have far-reaching consequences and it will make doing business in the state easier. Eighty per cent of raw material to Punjab comes through these two borders. Ninety per cent of goods manufactured in Punjab go to other states through these borders. Ninety-five per cent of bicycles and parts, 80% of hosiery, 90% of fasteners, 80% of machine tools, 90% of hand tools, 95% of auto parts, 80% cent of garments and 70% of agricultural implements manufactured in the state are sent to other states through these two borders,” said Jindal.

He added that due to the farmers’ agitation most importers had started showing interest in buying products from Haryana instead of Punjab. The industrialists feel that most of the demands of the farmers were related to the Central Government, but Punjab was suffering losses due to the protests.

SC Ralhan, president, FIEO, said due to the closure of borders, freight rates had increased immensely, which was adversely affecting the industry. “The buyers had started avoiding giving orders in Punjab due to uncertainties and the businessmen were incurring losses,” said Ralhan.

President of Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings (ATIU) Pankaj Sharma said the action taken by Punjab Police to vacate the Shambhu border from farmers was a welcome step. “In a recent meeting, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured the industrialists that the Shambhu border will be cleared of the protesters. The blockade by a section of farmers was not only burdening the industry but was also bringing a bad name to the state,” said Sharma, adding that the business associates were shying away from coming to the state to do business.

“A lot of efforts by the government are required to compensate the industry for intangible losses due to the blockade. However, the industry is grateful to the CM for having taken such a bold step, which was long due,” he said.