Industry needs tax rebate on HP, J&K pattern: Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi

Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi is an ambitious man. His contention is “A career without ambition is a car without petrol - you are not going anywhere. You will have to match your ambitions with your actions if you want to win”. He was never interested in contesting the Lok Sabha poll because it clashed with his ambition of becoming a minister in the state government. The party settled down on Kalsi because he is young and is acceptable to all factions in the party and has the potential to wrest the seat from the BJP.” Internal party surveys, too, worked in his favour. In an interview with Ravi Dhaliwal, Kalsi spells out his future plans.

In Batala, once a known industrial hub, units are being shut down. How do you propose to rejuvenate the industry?

I have prepared a blueprint to revive the sagging units after talking to industrialists and other experts. The industry can be given a fresh dose of oxygen only if the state and Central Government give tax rebates like in HP and J&K. We also need a defence park where equipment can be manufactured. Job opportunities can be generated if we have such a park. I also propose to set up a Railway Coach Factory which can be a game-changer. I also have a plan to revive cottage industries in villages. More than a thousand acres of panchayat land is lying vacant in Kalanaur. The RCF and a defence park can be established here.

The Qadian-Beas railway link, one of the most talked about projects, is lying in cold storage. How do you propose to take it forward?

There has not been much forward movement on the project. If completed, it can shorten the distance to Delhi and other cities. A few years ago, the land acquisition process had started. However, an Akali leader incited the farmers to revolt. The process came to a halt as SAD claimed the Railways was not giving adequate compensation. We need to have a relook.

How do you see AAP’s chances of wresting the seat from the BJP?

MP Sunny Deol has inflicted a lot of damage to the BJP rank and file. People have lost faith in the BJP just because of the actor’s antics. I express my gratitude to him for helping our cause. Fearing a backlash from agriculturists, BJP candidate Dinesh Babbu cannot visit rural areas. He has already faced angry protesters. As far as SAD is concerned, it is a non-entity. In the three seats of Pathankot district, the Akalis are nowhere to be seen. The Congress is faction ridden with each group pulling in a different way. My victory is almost assured.

The Keshopur Chhamb wetland is located in your area. With little road connectivity, eco-tourists have stopped visiting the wetland. What steps will you take to restore its old glory?

I have heard numerous stories on how the wetland is losing its charm. I have spoken to the wildlife and tourism department officials on how to revive the project so that more migratory birds, and with it eco-tourists, can arrive in winters. The need of the hour is to bring in a special financial package from the Union government to improve roads around the wetland. I will also set up a probe panel which will inquire into why the Tourist Interpretation Centre (TIC) is lying in a state of disuse even after 10 years of its completion.

People want an inquiry to be initiated into the construction of 25 km stretch of Gurdaspur-Mukerian road. Why?

A lot of money has gone down the drain but the road, on which Tibri cantonment is located, remains unmotorable. So many people have told me that the road is accident prone. I have also been told that it has been repaired 20 times in 10 years but its condition never improves. Then, where has the money gone? A comprehensive probe will separate the wheat from the chaff.

The Civil Hospital is located 7 km away on Batala Road and the jail is right in the heart of the town. How will you remove this anomaly?

This is a serious issue and many NGOs have brought this to the notice of the authorities concerned but to no avail. First of all, I will order an inquiry as to how the hospital was built several kilometers away. Then I will form a committee, headed by an IAS officer, to suggest a remedy.

