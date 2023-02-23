Industry shifting base to UP: SAD

Jalandhar, February 22
On the eve of the Invest Punjab Summit in Mohali, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hold the event only after the law and order situation comes under control and the government is in a position to offer adequate power supply and incentives to the industry.
Addressing mediapersons at Birring village near here, the SAD president said, “When the government, running from Delhi, has nothing lucrative to offer to the industry, why will anyone like to take the risk of investing in Punjab?” questioned Badal.
He claimed that under the SAD tenure, the state had become power surplus, but it was now reeling under the acute shortage as the successive governments of the Congress as well as AAP had not even bothered to review the power demand and act accordingly.
“Not even a single power project has been set up in the past six years. Moreover, the PSPCL is bleeding as the government isn’t paying it the subsidy bill.Even the industry from the state is shifting to UP and other states,” he said.
