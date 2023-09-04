 Ineligible for relief, farmers sans land rights seek special package : The Tribune India

A farmer puts forth his demand before Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian in Fazilka on Sunday. Tribune photo



Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, August 3

The floodwater has almost receded from most of the area in Fazilka district and the work on special girdawari and compensation has begun but the worst-hit are the farmers who are not eligible for compensation in the absence of ownership rights and girdawari.

These farmers have demanded from the government to come out with a special package for them.

Why no compensation to them?

Were their crops not damaged? Have they not suffered financial losses? If yes, why should they be deprived of the compensation? Jangir Singh, Sarpanch of Teje Rohela

The farmers raised the demand before Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian during his visit to the flood-affected areas today.

Harmesh Warwal, sarpanch of flood-affected border villages of Jhangar Bhaini and Ram Singh Bhaini, who led the farmers, demanded a special package for those farmers whose crops were damaged in flood water but were not eligible for compensation.

Jangir Singh, sarpanch of Teje Rohela and Chak Rohela village, said, “Were their crops not damaged, have they not suffered huge financial losses, if yes, then why should they be deprived of the compensation.”

The government had come out with a special policy in 2007 and decided to transfer the ownership rights of the provincial government land in favour of the eligible farmers who had been cultivating the land since decades. The girdawari was already in favour of most of the beneficiary farmers. The policy was challenged in the court.

On the directions of the Supreme Court in 2019, the rights and girdawari of the provincial government land were revoked in favour of the government but the physical possession of the land was allegedly not taken back due to possible backlash by the farmers.

As per the government policy, the farmers, who are not having ownership rights, cannot be granted compensation. According to official information, there are 1,550 such farmers in the district, who have been cultivating about 3,000 acres of land.

The farmers also submitted a memorandum to the minister in this regard. The other demand included a suitable compensation for the houses which fell in a large number, waiving the loans of flood-affected farmers, the availability of wheat seed on the subsidised rates, waiving power bills of their houses, repair of government school buildings damaged due to floods, reservation in government jobs for affected eligible youths, immediate construction of damaged link roads and special compensation for the labourers.

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

