Inept handling of Gulf war situation by Centre, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has criticised the Narendra Modi-led Union government, alleging “no other country affected by the global crisis has asked its citizens to stop buying petrol, diesel, gas or gold”.

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Mann tore into the Narendra Modi-led Union government over its handling of the Gulf war situation, saying the Centre is using the conflict as a shield “to hide the complete collapse of its foreign and economic policies while pushing the country towards an undeclared lockdown-like situation”.

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The Modi government owes the nation answers on the actual status of India’s reserves instead of spreading panic and inconvenience. “The same leadership that once claimed India would become a ‘Vishav Guru’ has reduced the country to a ‘Vishav Chela’. The Prime Minister’s repeated foreign visits have yielded little for ordinary Indians except benefits for a handful of favoured industrialists who accompany him abroad for business deals”.

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Interacting on the sidelines of launching an ambitious project of laying high-tension wires underground in his native village Satauj, Mann said the Modi government had completely failed on both foreign and economic policy fronts, due to which the country was in a disarray.

“The Union government failed to anticipate the gravity of the situation arising out of the Gulf war, leading to complete chaos in the country. It is ironic that the war has taken place between Israel and Iran, but only India is suffering whereas the situation is not so grim in any other neighbouring country,” said Mann.

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The Chief Minister further said that the country could not be run in such an irresponsible manner where the Prime Minister urges people to observe austerity measures while himself indulging in opulence. “The Prime Minister continues his foreign sojourns while appealing to the countrymen to refrain from it. In the last 14 years, the Prime Minister has never briefed the media, country or Parliament about the outcome of his several foreign trips,” he added.

Mann further warned that people would face more hardship in the coming days as fuel prices were expected to continue escalating. Replying to a query, he slammed Punjab BJP leadership for making baseless and irrational statements. “Punjab BJP leaders are completely unaware of the ground realities as they are just a mouthpiece of his own party and chant whatever his high command wants him to say.”

The Chief Minister said that he had already raised the issue of DAP with the Union Agriculture Minister a few days ago and was assured that Punjab’s requirements would be fully met.

Earlier the CM alleged that Central agencies were being misused by the Union government “to arm-twist political opponents and make them join the saffron party” for their vested interests.