Infighting comes to fore in Ropar Congress ahead of CWC meeting in Delhi

Infighting has come to the fore in the Ropar Congress ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting will discuss preparations for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

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The Ropar District Congress Committee (DCC) has sought disciplinary action against former Punjab Youth Congress president and former Ropar DCC president Barinder Singh Dhillon over his alleged remarks against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

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Ropar DCC president Ashwani Sharma, while addressing a press conference here today, alleged that Dhillon’s statements against Warring on various social media platforms were damaging the party at a time when the Congress was preparing for the Assembly elections.

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Sharma said the DCC had written to the party high command seeking disciplinary action against Dhillon, alleging that his public statements amounted to a violation of party discipline.

He said Warring had only reiterated the principles contained in the Congress’s Udaipur Declaration, including the proposal to give party tickets to only one member of a family and deny tickets to candidates who had suffered two consecutive electoral defeats.

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Sharma alleged that Dhillon had lost the Assembly election twice from the Ropar Assembly constituency and could be denied a party ticket this time in view of the party’s proposed criteria.

“Instead of following party discipline, he is making statements against the PPCC president,” Sharma alleged. He said the move was aimed at putting pressure on the party leadership over the ticket issue.

He also claimed that there was a general perception among voters that Dhillon was an outsider in Ropar. Sharma said he would recommend a local Congress worker for the party ticket from the constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The DCC president’s remarks come amid growing activity within the Punjab Congress ahead of the elections, with different factions lobbying for organisational positions and Assembly tickets.

Ropar Block Congress president Rajesh Kumar, PPCC secretary Rajeshwar Lali and vice-president Jagmohan Singh also demanded disciplinary action against Dhillon.

When asked to comment on the development, Barinder Singh Dhillon said, “The rules are the same for everybody. The Congress works under its Constitution and rules and is nobody’s personal fiefdom. I just reacted to what the PPCC president, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, said against me at a Congress rally in Nangal. He openly stated from the stage that he would deny me a party ticket in the forthcoming elections. I just reacted to what he said.”