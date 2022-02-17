Inflation up under BJP, says Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Abohar, February 16

Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar today said inflation has been steadily rising since the BJP came to power in the Centre.

Jakhar, who campaigned at Jandwala, Hanwanta and Sappanwali, said the price of a gas cylinder had increased from Rs 450 to Rs 940.

Surprisingly, BJP leaders were still trying to fool women and farmers by promising freebies, he said.

Devika Rani, a local, said the Congress had taken historic steps for women’s empowerment by increasing the amount of old-age pension and Ashirwad scheme.

Jakhar said electricity bills of thousands of residents were waived and water bills reduced by the Congress.

“The BJP and the SAD are playing politics in the name of religion,” he added. —

