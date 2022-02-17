Inflation up under BJP, says Sunil Jakhar

Abohar, February 16
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar today said inflation has been steadily rising since the BJP came to power in the Centre.
Jakhar, who campaigned at Jandwala, Hanwanta and Sappanwali, said the price of a gas cylinder had increased from Rs 450 to Rs 940.
Surprisingly, BJP leaders were still trying to fool women and farmers by promising freebies, he said.
Devika Rani, a local, said the Congress had taken historic steps for women’s empowerment by increasing the amount of old-age pension and Ashirwad scheme.
Jakhar said electricity bills of thousands of residents were waived and water bills reduced by the Congress.
“The BJP and the SAD are playing politics in the name of religion,” he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion
Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company